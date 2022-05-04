LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €830.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €830.00 ($873.68) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($863.16) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($869.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC set a €800.00 ($842.11) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($715.79) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($821.05) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €780.92 ($822.02).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA:MC opened at €600.50 ($632.11) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($274.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €627.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €674.98.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.