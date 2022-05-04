LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €830.00 at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €815.00 ($857.89) to €830.00 ($873.68) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($800.00) to €820.00 ($863.16) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($849.47) to €826.00 ($869.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($821.05) to €790.00 ($831.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.72. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

