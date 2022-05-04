LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT Raised to €830.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €815.00 ($857.89) to €830.00 ($873.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($800.00) to €820.00 ($863.16) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($821.05) to €790.00 ($831.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.71.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

