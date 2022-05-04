Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.