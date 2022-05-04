Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.