Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.06% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. Lyft has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 171,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lyft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

