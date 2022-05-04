Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

