LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $19.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.1% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.3% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 100,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

