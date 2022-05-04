M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

