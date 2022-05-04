MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 351.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

