MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 351.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.
Shares of MGNX stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter.
MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
