Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,101. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $203.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

