Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $835.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

