Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $835.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

