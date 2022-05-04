Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Maiden alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the third quarter worth $122,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Maiden (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.