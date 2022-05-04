Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

