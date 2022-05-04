Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Announces Earnings Results

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNDT. Barclays cut their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

