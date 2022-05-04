Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Get Mandom alerts:

About Mandom (Get Rating)

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.