Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
