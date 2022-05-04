Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,157. The stock has a market cap of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
