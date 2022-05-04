Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,157. The stock has a market cap of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

