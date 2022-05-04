Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NYSE MPC opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $140,222,000. Natixis boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

