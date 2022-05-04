Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MCHX stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

