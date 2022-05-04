MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.39 Million

Brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will post $765.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.80 million and the highest is $799.60 million. MarineMax posted sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $953.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

