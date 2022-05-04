Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.81).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.24.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

