Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.81).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 140.55 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

