Marpai (MRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Marpai has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Marpai has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

