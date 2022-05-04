Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Marqeta stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

