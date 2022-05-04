Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,007.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.64. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

