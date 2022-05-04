Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBII. StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 71,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

