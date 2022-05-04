Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.
MASI stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
