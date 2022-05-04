Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.

MASI stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.