Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $163.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

MASI stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.98. 15,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.85.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Masimo by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

