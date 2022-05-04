Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DOOR opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

