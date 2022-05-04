MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will report sales of $166.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.96 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $654.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

