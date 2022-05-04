MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

