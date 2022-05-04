MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.
About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.