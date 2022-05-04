Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. Match Group has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Match Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

