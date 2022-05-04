Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $898.12 million, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.75. Materialise has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 51.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.