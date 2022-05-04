Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MATX stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,626. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. Matson has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Matson alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.