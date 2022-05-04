MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of MBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.13. MBIA has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

