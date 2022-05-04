McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MGRC stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 435,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

