MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
