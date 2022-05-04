MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

MEGEF opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

