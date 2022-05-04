MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

MEGEF opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

