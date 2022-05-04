MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.09.

MEG opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

