MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.09.

TSE MEG opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.43. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,233. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

