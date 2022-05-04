MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.09.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.43. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Insiders sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674 over the last three months.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

