Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 176,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.