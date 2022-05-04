Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

