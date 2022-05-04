Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.96-1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

