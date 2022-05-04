MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.