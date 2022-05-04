MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.