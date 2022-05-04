MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

