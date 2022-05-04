MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

