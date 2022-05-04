MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
