MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE CXE opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.