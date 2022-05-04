MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

